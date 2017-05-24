Investors await the CBO's expected score of the House health-care bill

U.S. stock futures were steady as investors await the release today of the CBO's score of health-care bill that passed the House. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were coming off a four-session winning streak. (CNBC)

Global stocks were pushing against the pressure of the first downgrade by Moody's of China's credit rating since 1989. Moody's cited concerns about efforts to support growth spurring debt growth. (CNBC)

Oil prices were steady this morning, extending Tuesday's gains, supported by confidence an OPEC-led output cut aimed at tightening supply would be extended at tomorrow's meeting. (CNBC Trading Nation)

The Fed releases the minutes from its May meeting at 2 p.m. ET. Interest rates were left unchanged then. But investors are looking ahead to the June gathering with the odds of a hike at more than 80 percent. (CME)

The National Association of Realtors issues April existing home sales at 10 a.m. ET. Separately, the Mortgage Bankers Association said total home loan application volume increased 4.4 percent last week. (CNBC)

Lowe's (LOW) this morning reported quarterly earnings, revenue, and same store sales that missed estimates. Shares of the home improvement retailer were under heavy pressure in premarket trading. (CNBC)