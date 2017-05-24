Investors await the CBO's expected score of the House health-care bill

IN THE NEWS TODAY
In response to the Manchester suicide bombing, British Prime Minister Theresa May put the nation on its highest level of alert and deployed the military to work with police over fears of another terrorist attack. (NY Times)
President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican today. The president was reaching out to Christians after making overtures to Muslims and Jews on earlier stops on his foreign trip. (AP)
President Trump is expected to retain Marc Kasowitz as a private attorney on matters related to the investigation into allegations of Russian election interference being overseen by special counsel Robert Mueller. (NBC News)
The FCC won't take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin. (NBC News)
Fox News is retracting a story published last week that reignited conspiracy theories around the unsolved killing of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich. (NBC News)
Broadway saw its highest-grossing season on record, taking in a total of $1.4 billion at the box office. While attendance was down slightly on the year, it was up 14.7 percent from four seasons ago. (Playbill)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Tiffany (TIF) beat estimates by 4 cents with quarterly profit of 74 cents per share. But the luxury retailer's revenue missed forecasts and same-store sales posted an unexpected decline.
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) earned an adjusted $1.60 per share for the first quarter, well short of the $2.17 estimate. Revenue was short of forecasts, and same-store sales were down 2.7 percent.
Intuit (INTU) beat estimates on quarterly earnings and revenue. The maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks software also gave upbeat guidance for the current quarter.
The Container Store (TCS) reported quarterly profit of 17 cents per share, nearly twice expectations. The retailer of storage products also unveiled an optimization plan, which will include an unspecified number of layoffs.
Western Digital (WDC) appears ready to offer $17.8 billion for the Toshiba's memory chip business. The companies are in the midst of a legal dispute over sale as it relates to their joint venture.
U.S. grain trader Bunge said it's not in talks with Glencore, after the Swiss mining and commodities giant made an informal approach to discuss a possible combination.
Apollo Global (APO) is advanced talks to buy CareerBuilder. The jobs website is currently owned by Tegna (TGNA), Tribune Media (TRCO), and McClatchy (MNI). But those companies want to shed what they consider a non-core asset.
Corona beer maker Constellation Brands (STZ) made an approach to buy Jack Daniels producer Brown-Forman (BFB), according to a CNBC report. Brown-Forman has indicated it's not interested in selling.
General Electric (GE) CEO Jeff Immelt speaks at the GE Electrical Products Group Conference in Florida today, amid a recent slump in the stock price and criticism by Wall Street analysts over the quality of GE's earnings.
WATERCOOLER
Amazon's (AMZN) first New York City bookstore opens Thursday morning, marking the e-commerce giant's highest-profile move into bricks-and-mortar retail to date. (CNBC)
The ambitious new arts center known as the Shed in New York City has received a $75 million gift from billionaire and former mayor Mike Bloomberg. The center is set to open in spring 2019. (NY Times