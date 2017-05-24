ISS recommends two activists nominees for Buffalo Wild Wings board

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services recommended on Wednesday that owners

of Buffalo Wild Wings stock vote for two of three board directors nominated by activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management.

"The dissident has presented a compelling case that additional board change is warranted," ISS said in its research report.

ISS, an influential adviser to investment funds seeking guidance on how to vote for proposals and director nominees at annual shareholder meetings, put its weight behind Marcato nominees Mick McGuire, the hedge fund's founder, and Scott Bergren, the former chief executive of Yum Brands' restaurant chain, Pizza Hut.

ISS did not recommend that shareholders support Marcato's third nominee, Lee Sanders, the former chief development officer at TGI Fridays.

The proxy adviser said in its note that it also supported company nominee Sam Rovit, the CEO of CTI Foods and a former executive at Kraft Foods.

Rovit, who left Marcato's director nominee slate to join the company's, is running for a board seat uncontested.

Buffalo Wild Wings will hold its annual meeting on June 2.