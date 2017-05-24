    ×

    Jeff Sessions said to have not disclosed meetings with Russian ambassador when applying for security clearance

    • Attorney General Jeff Sessions didn't disclose his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak when he applied for security clearance, the Justice Department told CNN.
    • He reportedly didn't list his meetings because he said they took place under his role as a senator and not as a surrogate for the Trump campaign.
    • In March, Sessions recused himself from investigations into Russia's election interference amid backlash regarding his meetings with Kislyak.
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in front of a portrait of former U.S. President Andrew Jackson after being sworn-in in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2017.
    Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
    The Justice Department told CNN that Attorney General Jeff Sessions didn't disclose his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak when he applied for security clearance.

    Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told CNN that an FBI employee told Sessions and his team that he did not need to disclose meetings he had with foreign officials that occurred in his role as a senator.

    The FBI declined to comment to CNN.

    The revelation renews scrutiny on the meeting between Sessions and Kislyak. In the attorney general's confirmation hearing, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., asked what Sessions would do if he learned that someone in the Trump staff had communicated with the Kremlin during the campaign.

    Sessions replied, "I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign, and I did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on it."

    While Democrats allege that Sessions misled the Senate Judiciary Committee with that remark, Flores disagreed. She argued that the question was about meetings that took place in his capacity as a surrogate for the campaign, not for those which happened in his capacity as a member of the Armed Services Committee.

    Amid the fallout, Sessions ultimately recused himself from investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible connections to the Trump campaign.

