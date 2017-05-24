The Justice Department told CNN that Attorney General Jeff Sessions didn't disclose his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak when he applied for security clearance.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told CNN that an FBI employee told Sessions and his team that he did not need to disclose meetings he had with foreign officials that occurred in his role as a senator.

The FBI declined to comment to CNN.

The revelation renews scrutiny on the meeting between Sessions and Kislyak. In the attorney general's confirmation hearing, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., asked what Sessions would do if he learned that someone in the Trump staff had communicated with the Kremlin during the campaign.