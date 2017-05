Though Mayer won't disclose exact numbers, he told The New York Times in 2015 that his collection is valued "in the tens of millions."

"The Filthy Rich Guide" estimates Mayer's net worth to be around $40 million, which makes his watch collection worth at least 25 percent of his wealth. Not exactly a diverse portfolio.

But according to Mayer, the hobby is about more than being able to throw down cash in exchange for fancy timepieces. It's a commitment to learning and understanding the tiniest details and nuances of design.

"I spend probably as much time thinking about or diving into watches as I do anything else," the singer says.

He better always be on time.

