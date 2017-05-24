Cheyer, with co-founders Dag Kittlaus and Tom Gruber, spent the next couple of years building a commercial version of Siri, and in February 2010, the company he co-founded, Siri, Inc., launched Siri as an app in the Apple store, alongside hundreds of thousands of other apps.

Apparently it stood out, because two to three weeks after launch, Steve Jobs called Cheyer's office, unannounced. He wanted to buy Siri, its technology and Siri, Inc.

Cheyer and the Siri team refused Jobs' first buyout offer. "With no hesitation, we said we were flattered but that we weren't looking to sell at that time," says Cheyer. "We had just raised a new round of funding and had gone through a successful launch. ...[A]n acquisition was just not something we were actively seeking."

But when Jobs came back a few months later, they sold Siri to Apple in April 2010 for more than $200 million, according to reports. For a year and a half, Cheyer worked at Apple to create the version of Siri that now exists on the iPhone.

It wasn't Cheyer's only multimillion-dollar exit: He went on to co-found Viv Labs, an artificial intelligence assistant company, which the South Korean electronics giantSamsung acquired in 2016 for about $215 million, according to reports.

It's safe to say Cheyer is a successful entrepreneur. He's proven that he knows what it takes to build a successful company, and according to the serial founder, it's these four things: