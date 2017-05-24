Legendary columnist Walt Mossberg changed the tech industry — here are some of his final predictions

The personal computer, the internet and the iPhone all changed the world during Walt Mossberg's illustrious career in journalism as a columnist and reporter.

But as he readies to retire, companies like Amazon, Google, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft are better than ever at figuring out what products consumers want, Mossberg told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Wednesday.

"We have these big five tech companies — the oligopoly," Mossberg said. "We have companies whose names we don't even know. And all these people are working on a wide variety of things that I think will come together to once again upend everything. And I'm talking about artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, virtual reality, transmitting power through the air. All kinds of bio[tech] and health things."