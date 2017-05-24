Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are flat after Tuesday's modest gains. We get the Fed minutes in the afternoon and this morning we get data on existing home sales.

-Lowe's stock is down 7 percent in the premarket after it missed on profits and revenues in its quarterly report issued this morning.

MANCHESTER ATTACK

-Prime Minister Theresa May has raised Britain's terror level to "critical" and says there is a good chance of another attack in the wake of Monday night's bombing in Manchester. Three more people have been arrested in connection with the attack.