    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    An employee helps a customer shop for a sander at a Lowe's home improvement store in Chicago.
    An employee helps a customer shop for a sander at a Lowe's home improvement store in Chicago.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are flat after Tuesday's modest gains. We get the Fed minutes in the afternoon and this morning we get data on existing home sales.

    -Lowe's stock is down 7 percent in the premarket after it missed on profits and revenues in its quarterly report issued this morning.

    MANCHESTER ATTACK

    -Prime Minister Theresa May has raised Britain's terror level to "critical" and says there is a good chance of another attack in the wake of Monday night's bombing in Manchester. Three more people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

