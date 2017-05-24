Nvidia CEO shrugs off Google's efforts to undercut its growth engine

In a blog post Wednesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized that his company has an ongoing collaboration with Google, while also indirectly belittling part of Google's tensor processing unit (TPU) initiative. Additionally, Nvidia announced plans to release certain AI software under an open-source license.

"We want to see the fastest possible adoption of AI everywhere. No one else needs to invest in building an inferencing TPU [what Google is doing]. We have one for free -- designed by some of the best chip designers in the world."

Google's TPUs are not available for companies to buy, unlike Nvidia's processors, but they will become available to rent out through the Google Cloud Platform.

Deep learning, a type of AI that Google has embraced alongside other tech companies for a variety of applications, typically involves two phases. First, researchers teach computers -- oftentimes armed with GPUs -- to do things like detect cars in photos by feeding them lots of data. Second, once the computers have been trained, researchers send them new data and direct them to make predictions about it, given what they know.

Google unveiled its first-generation TPU last year, although it was only meant for inference, a word describing the second phase of deep learning. The second version announced last week can handle training, the first phase, as well as inference, making its TPUs more of a threat to Nvidia's GPUs.

But companies can access Nvidia's GPUs today on the Google Cloud Platform, and Nvidia works alongside Google to improve the performance of the Google-led open-source TensorFlow framework for AI, Huang wrote.

"AI is the greatest technology force in human history. Efforts to democratize AI and enable its rapid adoption are great to see," Huang wrote.

The new TPU delivers 45 teraflops of performance, while Nvidia's latest GPU, named Volta, provides 120 teraflops, Huang wrote.