Paul Ryan wants to put tax reform on Trump's desk by Christmas

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday that he hopes a tax reform plan will clear Congress and go to President Donald Trump for signing by a Dec. 23 recess.

"We've got to get tax reform done by then. We're confident we can do that," the Wisconsin Republican said at an event sponsored by news site Axios.

Tax cuts — a central Republican priority — fueled investor optimism after President Donald Trump 's election in November, and they underpin the optimistic growth forecasts being put forward by the White House.

Between the GOP's struggle to pass a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, a coming appropriations process in Congress, and high-level investigations into the Trump campaign, Republican hopes for quickly passing its agenda have stalled of late.

Ryan echoed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said Tuesday that "our objective" is to get tax reform "done this year."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently said he hopes to get tax reform passed in the current Congress, which may indicate that he's not be hopeful about passage this year.

Ryan also pushed back against conceptions that Republicans have struggled to achieve their agenda. He said that if, by January, Republicans had slashed regulations, passed a health-care overhaul and cut taxes, it will have been a good year.