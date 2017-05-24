If you want a raise, try taking a vacation

In 2016, Americans forfeited 206 million vacation days. That means that workers lost $66.4 billion worth of benefits and, according to a new study from Project: Time Off, they are likely missing out on much more, too.

Americans used to understand the importance of getting away from the office. From 1976 to 2000, the average working American took off more than 20 days a year. Starting in 2000, workers started taking fewer and fewer days off and by 2015, they only took 16 days off a year.

Between 2015 and 2016, the number of days that Americans took off increased marginally, from 16.2 to 16.8 days on average. This tiny increase is still a positive development, because using your vacation days has some surprising benefits.

For instance, the report released yesterday shows that people who use their vacation days are more likely to get a promotion or a raise.