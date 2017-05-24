    ×

    Personal Finance

    Poor credit could boost your car insurance rates by almost $2,000

    • Drivers with poor credit may pay an average annual rate that is $690 higher, compared to drivers with good credit, according to NerdWallet.
    • "Interestingly, we found many states where the rates for people with poor credit were higher than the rates for people who had caused a car accident," NerdWallet's Amy Danise says.
    Car driver
    Meghan Nash | Getty Images

    Getting into an accident isn't the only thing that could cause your car insurance rates to skyrocket.

    Even something as simple as paying your credit card bill late can boost your rate, as underwriters often look at credit-based insurance scores to gauge the likelihood that you will file a claim.

    Drivers with poor credit may pay an average annual rate that is $690 higher, compared to drivers with good credit, according to NerdWallet. Credit scores generally range from 300 to 850, with the average American's FICO score — a model popular among lenders — hitting 699 in April 2016.

    By comparison, if you were unfortunate enough to be a driver held responsible for an accident, you could face an average increase of $446, according to NerdWallet.

    Affordability issues

    "Interestingly, we found many states where the rates for people with poor credit were higher than the rates for people who had caused a car accident ," said Amy Danise, an insurance expert at NerdWallet. "This shows the importance insurers put on credit as a way to predict whether you'll make a claim."

    Hefty rate increases are a cost that some Americans simply can't afford. A study from the Treasury Department's Federal Insurance Office found that more than 18.6 million Americans live in areas where car insurance is unaffordable. That study defined "unaffordable" as amounting to more that 2 percent of the median household income for that area.

    If you're a resident of Michigan with poor credit, your rate spikes an average of $1,969 more than drivers with good credit, according to NerdWallet.

    Residents of California, Hawaii and Massachusetts may count themselves lucky because those states don't allow credit to be used to set car insurance rates.

    "Ultimately the regulation of auto insurance companies and rates is determined by each individual state," said Loretta Worters, a vice president at the Insurance Information Institute. "State insurance departments determine the minimum coverage level required to drive legally in the state."

    Average car insurance rate increases for those with poor credit in each state, as well as Washington, D.C., are listed in the chart below.

    The impact of poor credit on car insurance rates

    National ranking (smallest to biggest price increase)
    State
    Average annual rate increase compared to drivers with good credit
    1 Wyoming $275
    2 Vermont $312
    3 Washington $318
    4 Georgia $355
    5 New Hampshire $365
    6 Iowa $368
    7 North Carolina $369
    8 Wisconsin $394
    9 South Dakota $402
    10 Virginia $411
    11 Tennessee $413
    12 Nebraska $415
    13 Maine $443
    14 South Carolina $448
    15 Oregon $456
    16 Alabama $460
    17 Florida $481
    18 Idaho $539
    19 Ohio $567
    20 New York $573
    21 Pennsylvania $590
    22 Kansas $594
    23 Missouri $597
    24 Montana $597
    25 Utah $600
    26 Texas $655
    27 Oklahoma $657
    28 Arkansas $659
    29 Arizona $685
    30 North Dakota $719
    31 Alaska $720
    32 Maryland $727
    33 West Virginia $737
    34 Mississippi $738
    35 New Mexico $763
    36 Indiana $798
    37 Illinois $830
    38 Rhode Island $861
    39 Nevada $958
    40 Colorado $965
    41 Kentucky $980
    42 Minnesota $1,039
    43 Connecticut $1,060
    44 New Jersey $1,204
    45 District of Columbia $1,340
    46 Delaware $1,344
    47 Louisiana $1,354
    48 Michigan $1,969
    Source: NerdWallet

    Insurers use proprietary ranges in their ratings decisions, according to NerdWallet.

    Your driving record still matters

    Worters said most companies take other factors — such as your driving record, your mileage and where you live and park your car — into account when setting rates.

    "Generally, due to higher rates of vandalism, theft and accidents, urban drivers pay a higher auto insurance price than those in small towns or rural areas," she said.

    While it's easy to understand why things like your driving record may be factored into your rate, Danise said, the reason why credit is considered is more elusive.

    "How can something that appears to have nothing to do with what you do when you're behind the wheel have such a huge impact on rates?" asked NerdWallet's Danise. "Insurers only have to demonstrate a 'correlation' between credit and the likelihood that you'll make a claim.

    "They don't have to explain the 'why.'"

    To bring your rates down, Peter Kochenburger, deputy director of the University of Connecticut's Insurance Law Center, advised checking your credit report to ensure accuracy, paying bills on time and not having several outstanding loans if you can help it.

    "Talk to an insurance agent and get some quotes. It's so easy now to get a few quotes with just 10 minutes of work — it definitely pays to shop around," he said.

    Regulators fine TransUnion and Equifax for deceit over credit scores
    Regulators fine TransUnion and Equifax for deceit over credit scores   

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...