Poor credit could boost your car insurance rates by almost $2,000

Getting into an accident isn't the only thing that could cause your car insurance rates to skyrocket.

Even something as simple as paying your credit card bill late can boost your rate, as underwriters often look at credit-based insurance scores to gauge the likelihood that you will file a claim.

Drivers with poor credit may pay an average annual rate that is $690 higher, compared to drivers with good credit, according to NerdWallet. Credit scores generally range from 300 to 850, with the average American's FICO score — a model popular among lenders — hitting 699 in April 2016.

By comparison, if you were unfortunate enough to be a driver held responsible for an accident, you could face an average increase of $446, according to NerdWallet.