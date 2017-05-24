Republican candidate in Montana special election allegedly assaults Guardian reporter

A reporter for British newspaper the Guardian said Greg Gianforte, a Republican candidate in Montana for a seat in the House of Representatives, allegedly "body slammed" him in the midst of a taped interview, but the campaign disputed the version of events that led to the confrontation.

The alleged assault, which reporter Ben Jacobs claimed broke his glasses, came after Gianforte was asked about the Congressional Budget Office's score of the Republican health-care bill currently in Congress.

Local law enforcement was contacted about the incident, with the Gallatin County Sherriff's Office saying it was currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Gianforte, NBC News reported. An unidentified person was taken to an area hospital, NBC News reported.

In the audio recording published by the Guardian, Gianforte can be heard telling Jacobs that he would talk with him later and to speak to his spokesperson. That is followed about one second later by what could be sounds of a struggle.

Gianforte can then be heard yelling, "I'm sick and tired of you guys. The last guy who came in here, you did the same thing. Get the hell out of here."

On the recording, Jacobs then states that Gianforte "body slammed me and broke my glasses."

In a statement, Shane Scanion, a spokesperson for Gianforte's campaign said, ""Tonight, as Greg was giving a separate interview in a private office, The Guardian's Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg's face, and began asking badgering questions. Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg's wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ."

In the audio recording supplied by the Guardian, only one question was asked and Jacobs was not asked to lower the recorder.

Buzzfeed reporter Alexis Levinson, who said on Twitter that she was there, tweeted that she didn't see the incident as it was behind a half-closed door, but saw Jacobs walk into a room where a local TV crew was setting up to interview Gianforte. She then heard "a giant crash" before Jacobs hit the floor.

She noted that Gianforte then left the event early.

Gianforte's Democratic opponent, Rob Quist, said he hadn't heard the news and that he was focused on the issues facing Montana.

Last month, Jacobs reported in the Guardian that Gainforte had financial ties to U.S. sanctioned Russian companies, citing the candidate's ownership of around $250,000 of shares in Russian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as stated in financial disclosures.

