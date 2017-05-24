Robotic valet service secures backing to park your car for you

French start-up company, Stanley Robotics, has raised 3.6 million euros ($4 million) to advance the development of its signature automated valet service.

The Paris-based start-up firm has created giant robots, named Stan, to pick up your vehicle and securely park your car without any assistance.

The service, which is already being rolled out at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport, is designed to return the user's car at the airport exit when the driver has returned from vacation.

Stan operates by sliding underneath the car, lifting the vehicle by the wheels and parking it in a secured area. The company said the robot, which works without the use of a customer's car keys, also scans each vehicle to understand the size and shape of the car in order to protect from damage.

The automated valet service has the ability to stack up to five vehicles on a single line which, the start-up firm argues, dramatically improves the efficiency of car parking.

The company said it intends to use the funds to boost the global expansion of its robotic parking solution. Backers of the Paris-based start-up include Elaia Partners, Bpifrance and Idinvest Partners.