    Shake Shack’s profits to double in five years as it adds more restaurants, analyst says

    Customers pick up their orders from Shake Shack on in Madison Square Park in New York City.
    Getty Images
    Investors should buy Shake Shack shares because it will generate significantly higher earnings in the coming years due to its store expansion plans, according to Piper Jaffray, which initiated coverage on the restaurant chain with an overweight rating.

    "We believe Shake Shack presents a highly-compelling, growth-restaurant investment opportunity," analyst Nicole Miller Regan wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "With the company's culture of operational excellence we believe the brand is favorably positioned to double its unit base during the next five-year period."

