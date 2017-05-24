The Philippines is experiencing the biggest growth in demand among SEA travelers: Expedia

Travel bookings to Cebu, famed for its white sandy beaches, for the June to August period this year increased by more than double compared to one year ago. Meanwhile, demand for travel to Manila and Kalibo rose by close to double on year, exclusive data from Expedia showed.

Reasons for the growth in travel demand to the Philippines are twofold, Expedia Asia CEO Jonty Neal told CNBC.

From a supply perspective, travel destinations like Cebu have become more accessible for travelers in the region due to the increase in capacity of direct flights from low cost carriers, Neal said, citing budget airlines such as Cebu Pacific.

On the demand side of the equation, the travel preferences of millennials are taking hold.

"Millennials look for value and have a sense of adventure. They're stepping away from (the usual tourist hot-spots like) cities and beaches and going more regional," Neal said.