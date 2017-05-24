'Top Gun 2' is 'definitely happening,' according to Tom Cruise

Cult classic "Top Gun" could be getting a reboot.

While touring for his upcoming film "The Mummy," the movie's star, Tom Cruise, told the hosts of Australian TV show "Sunrise" that a sequel is "definitely happening," and that filming could start "probably in the next year."

The 1986 film, produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, earned more than $350 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Domestically, "Top Gun" grossed more than $170 million.

Rumors have swirled around a "Top Gun" sequel for years, and a devoted fan base has survived on Facebook, celebrating events like the film's 24th anniversary. Bruckheimer stoked excitement, too, by tweeting a photo with "old friend" Cruise in 2016.

Rebooting old titles — especially on television — decades after their initial release has become increasingly more common. Streaming sites like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu have all resurrected old narratives across genres. And box-office hits like "Star Wars," "Jumanji" and "Jurassic World" have resurfaced for new audiences over the last couple of years.