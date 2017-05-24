These danger-seeking robots show how Microsoft could benefit from Trump's infrastructure boom

President Donald Trump has promised to unveil a $1 trillion infrastructure plan this year, a proposal that was in focus last week as Washington observed "infrastructure week" — even if it was overshadowed by a flurry of other political news.

Trump's infrastructure plans, plus his promises of a manufacturing renaissance, are expected to be a boon for industries like transportation and engineering.

But they could also benefit some less-expected sectors: robotics start-ups and the cloud companies that work with them.

"Compute and storage utilities, I think this is going to enable massive innovation by all sorts of companies, not the least of which are all the industrial companies that can lever and take advantage of the massive investments that Google's making, Amazon's making, Microsoft's making, and machine learning that's in the cloud," Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner told CNBC earlier this month.