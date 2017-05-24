TSA to tighten screening of electronics at select airports

If you think going through security lines at airports is already a hassle, be prepared: It could get worse.



The Transportation Security Administration is testing tighter screening of carry-on bags at 10 U.S. airports, with the potential to expand the new procedures to other airports around the country.



What's changed?



"Travelers will be asked to place electronics larger than a cell phone in a bin separately for X-ray screening. TSA officers may also advise travelers to place other carry-on items separately in a bin," said Darby LaJoye, TSA assistant administrator for security operations.



In short, the TSA believes this could be more a effective way to detect potential problems, by placing these items in separate bins for screening. These devices include tablets like iPads and e-readers.



If you are wondering if these extra procedures will slow down how long it takes to go through the security screening, the TSA says that won't be a problem.



"Although, passengers may experience more bag checks, we are testing quicker and more targeted procedures at these locations," said LaJoye.



The move to consider tighter screening procedures comes as the Department of Homeland Security considers extending a ban on customers carrying laptops on flights to the U.S. from Europe. Such a decision would impact millions who travel on trans-Atlantic flights every month.



At the United Airlines annual meeting in Chicago, CEO Oscar Munoz said the carrier is in touch with the Trump Administration and it is ready to implement a laptop ban on flights from Europe.



So far, it has not been given a date when a laptop ban could start.



"We understand there is a security threat out there," said Munoz.



The new procedures are being tested at the following airports: