    Dow and S&P wipe out losses from last Wednesday's sell-off

    • The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average climbed above their May 16 closing levels to erase losses from the biggest sell-off of the year.
    • But the release of the Federal Reserve minutes at 2 p.m. could lead to some market turbulence. Investors were eager to receive more clues about its plans for monetary policy.
    Markets open higher, try to extend win streak   

    U.S. equities traded higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average erasing losses from its biggest sell-off of the year.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with materials leading advancers, and traded around its May 16 close of 2,400.67 to wipe out losses from last Wednesday. The index shed 1.62 percent then amid fears that the Trump agenda might be in danger.

    Retail capped gains in the S&P, however, as Tiffany, Signet Jewelers, Advanced Auto Parts and Lowe's were among the five-worst performers in the index.

    The Dow, meanwhile, rose about 40 points, climbing above its May 16 close of 20,979.75.

    "There are two pillars in the market right now. First, earnings were good. You can knock it any way you want but the earning season was good," said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management. "The second is this ying-yang data. As long as we continue to get mixed data, we will likely stay in this trading range."

    But since, stocks have posted a four-day winning streak as Wall Street regained faith in the so-called Trump trade.

    The release of the Federal Reserve minutes at 2 p.m., however, could lead to some market turbulence as investors were eager to receive more clues about its plans for monetary policy. The S&P posted its biggest one-day reversal in 14 months the last time the Fed released minutes.

    "Investors are in wait-and-see mode right now," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "The central-bank narrative has changed dramatically over the past few months. It's no longer easy money on the table, but rather a tightening path."

    Stocks have mostly posted gains on days when the Fed releases minutes since Janet Yellen became chair, according to Kensho. On average, the S&P 500 has gained 0.28 percent on those days, with health care, consumer discretionary and materials outperforming, Kensho data showed.

    The Fed held off on raising rates earlier this month but most investors are expecting the central bank to hike again at its June 14 meeting. Market expectations for a June rate hike are 83.1 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    Treasury yields traded mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year note yield falling to 2.282 percent while the two-year yield traded flat at 1.318 percent.

    In other economic news, total mortgage application volume increased 4.4 percent last week on a seasonally adjusted basis from the previous week thanks largely to refinancings. Existing home sales slipped 2.3 percent in April, more than expected.

    Overseas, European stocks traded marginally higher, while Asian equity markets closed mostly higher despite Moody's downgrading China's credit rating for the first time since 1989.

    "Bond issuers in the country (many of which have government backing) will pay the price. The mothership helps finance much of the banking and follow-on shadow banking system indirectly, this downgrade will leave a stain," said Larry McDonald, head of the U.S. macro strategies at ACG Analytics and author of The Bear Traps Report newsletter.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Disclosure: CNBC's parent NBCUniversal is a minority investor in Kensho.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    Earnings: HP, Pure Storage

    2:00 p.m. FOMC minutes

    6:00 p.m. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan

    Thursday

    OPEC meets in Vienna

    Earnings: Medtronic, Abercrombie and Fitch, Ulta Beauty, GameStop, Nutanix, Splunk, Best Buy, Hormel Foods, Toronto-Dominion Bank , Royal Bank of Canada

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Advance econ indicators

    4:00 a.m. New York Fed Executive Vice President Simon Potter

    10:00 a.m. Fed Gov. Lael Brainard

    10:00 p.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    Friday

    8:30 a.m. Durable goods

    8:30 a.m. Q1 (second read) Real GDP

    9:45 a.m. Markit services PMI

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

