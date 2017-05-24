Dow and S&P wipe out losses from last Wednesday's sell-off

U.S. equities traded higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average erasing losses from its biggest sell-off of the year.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with materials leading advancers, and traded around its May 16 close of 2,400.67 to wipe out losses from last Wednesday. The index shed 1.62 percent then amid fears that the Trump agenda might be in danger.

Retail capped gains in the S&P, however, as Tiffany, Signet Jewelers, Advanced Auto Parts and Lowe's were among the five-worst performers in the index.

The Dow, meanwhile, rose about 40 points, climbing above its May 16 close of 20,979.75.

"There are two pillars in the market right now. First, earnings were good. You can knock it any way you want but the earning season was good," said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management. "The second is this ying-yang data. As long as we continue to get mixed data, we will likely stay in this trading range."