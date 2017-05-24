    ×

    Watch Mick Mulvaney testify about Trump's budget on Capitol Hill

    Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about President Donald Trump's budget proposal.

    The president's budget wish list, unveiled this week, seeks to slash federal spending by $3.6 trillion over the next decade, largely through cuts to federal agencies and restrictions on aid to the poor.

    Mulvaney will face questions from the House Budget Committee.

    White House 2018 budget proposal is out, and it slashes the social safety net

