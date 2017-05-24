Watch Steven Mnuchin testify about Trump's budget on Capitol Hill

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before Congress on Wednesday about President Donald Trump's proposed budget.

It follows earlier testimony on Capitol Hill from Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

The president's budget wish list, unveiled this week, seeks to slash federal spending by $3.6 trillion over the next decade, largely through cuts to federal agencies and restrictions on aid to the poor.

Before the House Ways and Means Committee, Mnuchin will likely get asked about the administration's 3 percent growth projection and its tax reform plan.