    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch Steven Mnuchin testify about Trump's budget on Capitol Hill

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before Congress on Wednesday about President Donald Trump's proposed budget.

    It follows earlier testimony on Capitol Hill from Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

    The president's budget wish list, unveiled this week, seeks to slash federal spending by $3.6 trillion over the next decade, largely through cuts to federal agencies and restrictions on aid to the poor.

    Before the House Ways and Means Committee, Mnuchin will likely get asked about the administration's 3 percent growth projection and its tax reform plan.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.