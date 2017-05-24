What happened to your class valedictorian? Research says probably not much

Everyone remembers their class valedictorian: perfect grades, perfect test scores and in some cases, perfect hair. They probably went on to professional fame and enormous wealth, right?

Not necessarily.

In his new book "Barking Up the Wrong Tree," Eric Barker explores the maxims we use to discuss success. He finds that, just as nice guys don't always finish last, valedictorians rarely become stand-out successes.

"[Valedictorians] do well," Barker told CNBC, "but they don't actually become billionaires or the people who change the world."