Here's what it's like to spend a $95 day at Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon

If you're planning a trip to Iceland, people will tell you to eat the hot dogs, tour the capital city and of course, visit the Blue Lagoon. I did all three during my trip in late April.

To be expected, the country's most iconic destination isn't cheap. Tickets to the geothermal spa range from a $55 "standard package" — which gets you in the door — to a $530 "luxury package," which includes entry to the exclusive lounge, among other perks.

I opted for the $95 "premium package," which is the most popular of the four options.