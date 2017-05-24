As the unofficial start to summer kicks off this weekend, many workers are planning their vacations — at least in theory.

In fact, workers in this country leave much of their paid time off on the table, according to a recent report by jobs and recruitment website Glassdoor. It said workers on average use only 54 percent of their eligible vacation time.

Of employees who get paid time off, more than 90 percent have taken at least some of those days over the last 12 months, Glassdoor said, yet only 23 percent took all of the time they were entitled to. In fact, 9 percent took no paid time off at all.

"Many people are nervous or scared that no one else can do the work when they are out or that they might get behind or that it might impact their chances of getting a promotion," said Glassdoor's trends analyst Scott Dobroski. "That is not healthy."