Employees dread working for a boss who's difficult to please. But what if it's actually a blessing in disguise?

Two experts agree this may be the case. In fact, working for a "toxic" boss typically pushes you to perform at a higher level, and succeed.

There are a few reasons why a boss might be considered toxic, experts say. For instance, it could be a circumstance of the manager's working conditions, says Lawrence Miller, a consultant and author on business organization and culture.

"It is possible, just possible, that the boss's toxic behavior is a result of his or her environment or the stimulus presented by others," he says. "It is even possible that you are part of that environment that evokes the toxic behavior."

Another potential reason: jealousy.

"Your boss is threatened by you because you are potentially better than they are at your job," says Chris Haroun, the founder and CEO of Haroun Education Ventures and a careers instructor on online learning platform Udemy. "You will know this is true if you are not invited to meetings when your boss' boss is present, if you do a great job and your boss' tone is congratulatory but slightly condescending."

Here are three reasons why you may want to keep striving to please that difficult manager for the benefit of your own career: