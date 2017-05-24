VISIT CNBC.COM

3 reasons why working for a horrible boss may actually boost your success

Employees dread working for a boss who's difficult to please. But what if it's actually a blessing in disguise?

Two experts agree this may be the case. In fact, working for a "toxic" boss typically pushes you to perform at a higher level, and succeed.

There are a few reasons why a boss might be considered toxic, experts say. For instance, it could be a circumstance of the manager's working conditions, says Lawrence Miller, a consultant and author on business organization and culture.

"It is possible, just possible, that the boss's toxic behavior is a result of his or her environment or the stimulus presented by others," he says. "It is even possible that you are part of that environment that evokes the toxic behavior."

Another potential reason: jealousy.

"Your boss is threatened by you because you are potentially better than they are at your job," says Chris Haroun, the founder and CEO of Haroun Education Ventures and a careers instructor on online learning platform Udemy. "You will know this is true if you are not invited to meetings when your boss' boss is present, if you do a great job and your boss' tone is congratulatory but slightly condescending."

Here are three reasons why you may want to keep striving to please that difficult manager for the benefit of your own career:

1. You could become an all-star manager yourself

Haroun says this is a major "silver lining to having a highly toxic boss."

"When you do a great job, your intention is not to come across as a threat to your boss or have them think that they hired their assassin," he says. "Your career frustration can have an incredibly positive impact, which is you starting your own company one day and not managing people the way your boss did. Your boss actually taught you what not to do."

"Your career frustration can have an incredibly positive impact." -Chris Haroun, career expert

"So, when you quit and then take your company public 10 years from today, you will be glad that you had a toxic relationship with your boss," says Haroun. "Unjustified criticism is nothing more than a disguised compliment, so bring on toxic bosses."

2. If you accept the challenge, anything can be a growth opportunity

Miller says that working for challenging bosses presents the chance to learn something every day.

"We all grow by responding constructively to challenges, by strengthening the muscle as it strains to overcome a resisting force," he says. "If you have an attitude of seeking out challenges to exercise your mental muscle you can turn any challenge into a growth opportunity."

"Your boss is making you uncomfortable? Great. An opportunity for learning and growth," says Miller, who also teaches courses on Udemy.

3. You'll learn to 'kill with creativity'

Maybe the best benefit to your career that working for a toxic boss can provide is challenging you to be more creative in your ideas and communication.

"One antidote is for you to intentionally adopt contrary behavior," says Miller. "When the boss presents you with a challenge, respond with an assertive positive response, 'Oh, that's a fantastic opportunity to find a creative solution to that problem. I would love to work on that!'"

These sorts of responses "are contagious," he says. And, as a result, the manager "might not be immune from catching the positive contagion."

