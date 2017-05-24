Your first trade for Wednesday, May 24

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the early hours of the trading day.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Goldman Sachs.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of KB Home.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Xilinx.

Trader disclosure: On May 23, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: BK is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, GE, HLF, IWM, TSLA, WMT. Pete Najarian owns calls BAC, BUD, C, CHK, CPN, CRM, DAL, EOG, FEYE, GS, KMI, MDLZ, NBL, NBR, ORCL, RF, TECK, UNP, WFM, WFT, WLL, XLE. Pete is long stock AAP, AAPL, BAC, CL, DIS, DLTR, EMR, FSLR, GILD, GIS, GM, GS, IBM, JWN, K, KMX, KO, KORS, MRK, MSFT, PFE, RL, STX, TPX, UNP, WDC, WFT. Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AON, BX, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, HES, ICE, KDUS, KORS, MAT, MFIN, MJNA, MSFT, NE, RIG, SNAP, SPY, SQBG, TIME, TITXF, UA, VEON, WDR, WPX, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock BABA, CHK, EEM, EVGN, GDX, JCP, KBH, LEN, MJNA, MO, MON, OLN, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. No shorts. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

