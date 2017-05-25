'Star Wars' marks its anniversary just the way you'd expect, with plenty of limited-edition items

For Star Wars fans, May 25th is kind of a big deal. It marks the 40th anniversary of the release of the first "Star Wars" film, "A New Hope."

In 1977, "Star Wars" became an instant success at the box office, and dominated the pop culture of the day. Companies scrambled to keep up with the demand for toys and merchandise related to the film.

These days, demand is still high. Since Walt Disney purchased Lucasfilm from George Lucas in 2012 for $4 billion and released the hotly anticipated "The Force Awakens" in 2015, sales of "Star Wars" merchandise has continued to rise.

In the toy industry alone more than $760 million worth of Star Wars merchandise was sold last year, topping 2015 sales by $60 million, according to the NPD Group.

The anniversary is another excuse to release even more hats and jackets, toys and notebooks.

Here's a few of those 40th anniversary specials that you can get your hands on: