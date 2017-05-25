AARP warns Republicans it has 'strong opposition' to Obamacare replacement bill

The House-backed health care bill will make insurance costs leap for some older Americans, according to the government's own estimate, and the AARP is giving Republicans an earful.

In a new report, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the American Health Care Act will lead to 23 million more uninsured people in 2026 than under current law. For some older Americans, insurance premiums will explode, the CBO says — increasing to almost 9½ times what those people are currently paying in some cases

The CBO found that average premiums for Americans will generally fall, though whether states decide to take waivers allowed under the plan will affect how much costs spike for older people.

Overall, the CBO assessment does not bode well for coverage of older Americans with lower incomes. The AARP, the influential lobbying group that advocates for seniors, seized on the estimates, voicing "strong opposition" to what it called a "harmful bill."