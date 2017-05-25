After-hours buzz: COST, ULTA, GME & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Costco shares gained about 2 percent in late trade after beating on both the top and bottom line. The company reported earnings of $1.40 a share on $28.86 billion in sales. Analysts had expected Costco to post earnings of $1.31 a share on $28.54 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Ulta Beauty rose 5 percent after the company reported earnings that easily topped Wall Street expectations. Ulta posted earnings of $2.05 a share on $1.31 billion in revenue. Analysts had projected earnings of $1.80 a share on $1.28 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Ulta also said comparable-store sales grew 14.3 percent, besting a StreetAccount consensus estimate for 11 percent.

GameStop shares fell 6 percent despite delivering solid quarterly results. The company reported earnings of 63 cents per share on $2.05 billion in revenue. The Street had expected GameStop to report earnings of 51 cents a share on revenue of $1.94 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

GameStop also reported same-store-sales growth of 2.3 percent, besting a StreetAccount consensus estimate that same-store sales would fall by 4.8 percent.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor jumped 11 percent after reporting a profit, when analysts had expected a loss. The company reported earnings of 11 cents per share on $369.5 million in revenue. Wall Street had expected a loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $357.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Nutanix shares gained 5 percent after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss. The company posted a loss of 42 cents a share on $191.8 million in revenue. Analysts had expected a loss of 45 cents a share on $186.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.