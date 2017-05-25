Billionaire businessman offers free rent to homeless Manchester attack hero

The co-owner of London's West Ham United Football Club has promised to give free accommodation to a homeless man who came to the aide of victims of Monday's Manchester terror attack.

The British businessman, David Sullivan, and his son, Dave Jr, said they wanted to help get the man "back on his feet" after seeing the compassion he had shown in the wake of the explosion which left 22 dead.

They are offering six months' free accommodation and some money to "help him on his way."

Stephen Jones, who was sleeping rough outside Manchester Arena at the time of the attack, came to public attention earlier this week after he spoke about the incident and how he had helped wounded children as they emerged from the building.

"We were having to pull nails and bits of glass out of their arms and faces," Jones told TV Network ITV News.

"It had to be done, you had to help, if I didn't help, I wouldn't be able to live with myself for walking away and leaving kids like that.

"Just because I'm homeless doesn't mean I don't have a heart."

Touched by the homeless man's selflessness, Sullivan Jr. reached out to his followers on Twitter in a bid to reach Jones.

Sullivan Jr. said he and his father would offer the homeless man "a house for 6 months to help him get on his feet."

"If anyone can help us get in touch much, much appreciated. Such a selfless act needs rewarding. Please tag anyone who can help us," he added.

Sullivan, who was named by the Sunday Times as Britain's 117th richest man in 2016, later told BBC Radio 5 Live that the man was a "hero."