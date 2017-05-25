Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A collection of bitcoin tokens stand in this arranged photograph.
In "wave two" of bitcoin which began in the fall of 2013 and bottomed in January 2015, the price of the cryptocurrency rallied sharply for several months before seeing a steady decline. Following January 2015, the asset began to rally again.
Currently, the bitcoin world is in "wave three" and according to Duke's analysis, $2,800 could be the level at which bitcoin begins its fall. The price is likely to hit $1,780, but could even fall as far as $1,470, Duke told CNBC. This would mark a 46.5 percent decline from Thursday's high.
According to Fibonacci analysis, the way bull markets typically work is that you'll have a pullback that stops when it retraces a key percentage of a previous move higher—these key percentages all come from so-called Fibonacci ratios. One of those ratios is 61.8 percent.
So she expects this particular wave, known as the fourth wave, to last 61.8 percent of how long wave two lasted, which means the rally after the correction would start in January.
"We will see the bottom in start of January, that is when stock markets typically tend to have a correction as well," Duke said.