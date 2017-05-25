Still, privacy advocates are skeptical that the technologies' benefits outweigh its potential pitfalls, and have warned that people are not ready to merge their digital and real-life personas.

"Even though they are using publicly available information, my guess is, most people would not understand what that includes, because data collection is so opaque," said Michelle De Mooy from the Center for Democracy & Technology.

"The information that comes up about you is curated and may not be a reflection of the person that you are, or something that you would agree to being used as a representation of you," she said.

A Pew Research study published in 2015 found that 91 percent of adults believed consumers had lost control of how personal information is collected and used by companies, and some 74 percent said it is "very important" to them to have control of who can get information about them.

The shift toward this type of technology is well under way, said Mitra.