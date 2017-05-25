    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys higher as bond investors await Fed speeches, data; OPEC eyed

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday, as investors waited for leading Federal Reserve members to speak on the back of Wednesday's release of the FOMC May minutes.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat lower at around 2.251 percent at 5.35 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also down at 2.924 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are due to speak at separate engagements on Thursday (U.S. time). This comes after the U.S. central bank released minutes from its May meeting Wednesday, which showed that Fed officials seemed to be in sync with how they hope to reduce their $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

    Fed watchers have showed concern that if the process of unwinding the balance sheet isn't done correctly, this could not only be disruptive but also drive rates up unexpectedly. Analysts are currently pricing in the next rate hike to take place at the Fed's next meeting in June.

    Sticking with the U.S., investors will also be keeping a watchful eye on Donald Trump's first trip abroad as President, as the U.S. leader continues his visit through Europe on Thursday, meeting EU and NATO leaders in Brussels. During this visit, Trump is expected to discuss topics such as defense and environmental issues.

    On Thursday, leading oil ministers and representatives from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are meeting in Vienna, to discuss the state of the oil market and how to tackle global glut concerns currently facing the market.

    In morning trade, crude prices were initially strong gains before coming under pressure. U.S. crude was trading lower at $51.05 a barrel, while Brent hovered around $53.71 at 5.35 a.m. ET.

    In data news, jobless claims and advance economic indicators are set to be released at 8.30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

    The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $28 billion in seven-year notes. The institution is also set to announce the size of a 13-week, a 26 week and a four-week bills auction.

    CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

