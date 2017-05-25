US Treasurys higher as bond investors await Fed speeches, data; OPEC eyed

Fed Governor Lael Brainard and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are due to speak at separate engagements on Thursday (U.S. time). This comes after the U.S. central bank released minutes from its May meeting Wednesday, which showed that Fed officials seemed to be in sync with how they hope to reduce their $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

Fed watchers have showed concern that if the process of unwinding the balance sheet isn't done correctly, this could not only be disruptive but also drive rates up unexpectedly. Analysts are currently pricing in the next rate hike to take place at the Fed's next meeting in June.

Sticking with the U.S., investors will also be keeping a watchful eye on Donald Trump's first trip abroad as President, as the U.S. leader continues his visit through Europe on Thursday, meeting EU and NATO leaders in Brussels. During this visit, Trump is expected to discuss topics such as defense and environmental issues.

On Thursday, leading oil ministers and representatives from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are meeting in Vienna, to discuss the state of the oil market and how to tackle global glut concerns currently facing the market.

In morning trade, crude prices were initially strong gains before coming under pressure. U.S. crude was trading lower at $51.05 a barrel, while Brent hovered around $53.71 at 5.35 a.m. ET.