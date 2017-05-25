Career expert: 5 things you should do every day if you want to be a great boss

Lastly, a great boss helps workers grow through motivation. "For example, present the desired end goal and give them the freedom to figure a solution on their own," she says. "If you continually coddle your employees, you'll be forced to always provide the marching orders, hindering your team from developing further."
Augustine says it's also important to give direct reports "the opportunity to step out of their comfort zone." This includes delegating an assignment "you would ordinarily handle yourself or have one of your team members take the lead on a project." As a result, the employee will learn "and it will be rewarding for both of you."
