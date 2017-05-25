VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

Career expert: 5 things you should do every day if you want to be a great boss

Here are things to give up if you want to be a great boss
Things to give up if you want to be a great boss   

When you're a boss thinking about the big picture, it's sometimes easy to forget the simple daily tasks that can help your team thrive.

Amanda Augustine, a career advice expert for TopResume, says that just asking how your workers are doing every day and being punctual are key to success.

Here are five things a manager can do each day to be great.

Say hello

Although it "may sound silly," Augustine says that simply checking in with your team can be "incredibly valuable." Her advice: "You can perform this daily task in various ways," she says, from walking up to each person's desk and saying "hi" to holding a daily, five-minute "stand-up" meeting to share ideas.

This everyday contact "will help you keep your finger on the pulse on your employees, stay connected to their work and identify any personnel problems before they arise," she says.

Here are tips to make you a better boss
Here's how to be a better leader at your company   

Remind them about the forest

A good manager's second daily task: Remind employees about the company's mission as it "can be easy for your direct reports to lose sight."

"Help pull them out of the weeds and remind them of the value their work provides to their department and the company overall by reminding them how it ties into the bigger picture," says Augustine. "This exercise will not only help reduce the perceived monotony of their tasks, but also help your team think more strategically about their work."

Value their time

A good boss also makes it a priority to make it to meetings on time, which shows they appreciate their employees' schedules. "If you schedule a meeting with one of your employees, keep it," Augustine says. "Don't show up 10 minutes late or spend half the time checking emails while they're updating you on their work."

"If you schedule a meeting with one of your employees, keep it." -Amanda Augustine, career expert

It's especially important to give notice if you need to reschedule a meeting. "Don't blow off their one-on-one meeting," she says. "It sends the message that your staff is not important to you and you don't value their time."

Own your mistakes

Augustine says that good managers also admit their mistakes. "Don't pass the blame along to your direct reports or dismiss the mistake," she says. "Be accountable. Remember, you need to lead by example. Your team will take their cues from you. Act accordingly."

Ford CEO: 5 things managers should be doing to create teams that excel
Ford CEO: 5 things managers should be doing to create teams that excel   

Support them outside their comfort zones

Lastly, a great boss helps workers grow through motivation. "For example, present the desired end goal and give them the freedom to figure a solution on their own," she says. "If you continually coddle your employees, you'll be forced to always provide the marching orders, hindering your team from developing further."

Augustine says it's also important to give direct reports "the opportunity to step out of their comfort zone." This includes delegating an assignment "you would ordinarily handle yourself or have one of your team members take the lead on a project." As a result, the employee will learn "and it will be rewarding for both of you."

Don't miss: Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and 3 other self-made millionaires on how to be a better manager

'The Profit' star Marcus Lemonis: How a controlling boss can destroy a company
'The Profit' star Marcus Lemonis: How a controlling boss can destroy a company   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...