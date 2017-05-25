Specialty Asian foods are hot. Poke bowls, raw Hawaiian and Japanese-infused fish salads, and rolled ice cream can be enjoyed throughout the United States.
There's also a trendy street food making waves in New York City that goes by many borrowed names as locals try to wrap their tongues around it. Is it a Chinese burrito? A Chinese Dosa? The New York Times has weighed in — twice — this year on the topic.
"People call it different things. But we really want to teach people it's a bing," said Brian Goldberg, founder of the Mr. Bing eatery.
Call it the Bing Mac attack if you want — a Chinese answer to McDonald's all-day breakfast — the jianbing, as it is known in China, is a traditional savory Chinese breakfast crepe folded up into a sandwich. The original Beijing style is a mung bean, rice and white-flour crepe coated with scrambled egg, sesame seeds, scallions, hoisin sauce, crispy chilli paste, cilantro and packed with crunchy wontons — newer meat versions include barbecued pork, peking duck and drunken chicken. In its contemporary iteration, the bing can be enjoyed at any time of day or night. "It's popular after a night-club dance or just throughout the day," Goldberg said. Pricing on a bing ranges from $10 for a traditional to $15 for Peking duck.
Goldberg has a long history with the traditional Chinese snack. He first discovered the bing when he studied abroad in China 20 years ago. "Every morning, I'd wake up before school for breakfast, and outside my dorm was this old lady on the back of a bicycle making bings.
And that's how I got into it," he said.