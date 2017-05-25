Cover letters are out—here's how today's job seekers are getting hired

Stressing over the details of your painstakingly precise and engaging cover letter? Don't bother.
According to new research from recruiting software company Jobvite's 2017 Job Seeker Nation Study, fewer applicants than ever are submitting cover letters and hiring managers don't miss them.
Forty-seven percent of job seekers didn't submit one at all with their most recent application. And it's not simply a matter of young people rolling their eyes at tradition; experienced workers and novices alike are going without. And they seem to be making the right choice, since only 26 percent of recruiters now "consider cover letters important," according to Jobvite.