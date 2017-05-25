Cover letters are out—here's how today's job seekers are getting hired

What are successful job seekers doing instead? They're relying on referrals, for the most part, which can make it less necessary use a cover letter as an introduction. Jobvite reports: "Almost 35 percent of job seekers applied to their current or most recent position via referral — especially millennials. Luckily, Jobvite data shows that referred applicants are five times more likely than average to be hired, and 15 times more likely to be hired than applicants from a job board."

They're also using creative strategies to stand out in a crowded field. Some send hiring managers unexpected, distinctive packages that help brand themselves. After all, why tell your potential boss you'd be a great fit for the position if you could show them instead?

"Show, don't tell" seems to be the philosophy of one candidate who interviewed recently with digital strategist Jason Dominy. She followed up by, as he describes in a post on LinkedIn, sending a well-decorated bouquet of "six local craft beers," accompanied by "notes on each one connecting them to her own traits and skills."

Dominy called her efforts "amazing." She got the job.