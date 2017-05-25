Cramer: Amazon is going to have robots building robots

Amazon has been able to disrupt traditional retailers because its technology is so advanced, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

"They're going to have robots building robots. And then we're really going to have nothing. We may be naked," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

That kind of hyperbole may not be too far from reality as artificial intelligence continues to build on what computers can do, and Amazon continues to automate its warehouses while using big data to manage inventory.

Cramer's comments came during a discussion about an admission from J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler that he underestimated how much technology would transform retail. "If I could go back 10 years, I might have done some things earlier," Drexler said in a Wall Street Journal interview.

Drexler certainly wasn't the only brick-and-mortar retail executive to miss the threat from the rise of Amazon and how the e-commerce giant's platform was going to change consumer behaviors, Cramer said.

"Mickey has an eye. He knows want we like," Cramer said. "[But] Amazon is artificial intelligence. They know what we're going to like. ... They skate not where the puck is going to be. They skate right into the goal. That's Amazon."