    ×

    Trading Nation

    Crude oil and consumer sentiment: Here's what could drive the markets on Friday

    Crude oil and consumer sentiment: Here’s what could drive the markets on Friday
    Crude oil and consumer sentiment: Here’s what could drive the markets on Friday   

    Following a session of record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, which turned in gains despite a plunge in crude oil prices, Dennis Davitt of Harvest Volatility Management breaks down three key market themes for investors heading into the week's final trading day.

    1. Crude oil

    Crude oil prices plunged more than 5 percent in Thursday trading, below $49 per barrel for its biggest daily drop in three weeks, as OPEC's decision to extend output cuts through next March disappointed investors' expectations.

    "With the big sell-off in crude oil we saw on Thursday, and the corresponding sell-off in the energy stocks, it's going to be really important to see if that sell-off follows through," Davitt said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    Falling crude oil prices dragged energy-related stocks down with them; the XLE, an ETF that tracks energy stocks, fell by nearly 2 percent.

    "If the energy stocks can hold their own over the next two days, that's going to bode well for the entire overall equity market," he said.

    2. Consumer sentiment

    Monthly Surveys of Consumers data, a broad measurement of consumer sentiment published by the University of Michigan, is due out Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

    "It'll be interesting to see how retail stocks react to this consumer sentiment number. If they hold their own, it's going to be a true indication of how the consumer is feeling in the market today," Davitt said.

    The survey's consumer sentiment index and index of consumer expectations are both expected to show month-over-month gains, while its current economic conditions reading is expected to remain unchanged. The report's reading in April was 97.0, and the projected figure for this month is 97.7.

    3. European bonds

    Davitt is closely monitoring the relationship between German government bond yields and Greek yields. He notes that they've begun to converge, as Greek yields fall substantially, while German yields rise moderately.

    "If this continues to collapse, I'm then going to figure out if it's more confidence in Greece … or if the German economy is actually starting to overheat," he said.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XLE
    ---
    OIL
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...