    Disney CEO Bob Iger: We weren't actually hacked

    • Disney CEO Bob Iger said reports a movie was stolen from the company were false
    • A hacker claimed to have taken a yet-to-be-released film, but nothing has happened even if Disney did not meet demands
    Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company.
    Disney CEO Bob Iger says a threat that hackers had stolen a Disney movie was probably false.

    "To our knowledge we were not hacked," he told Yahoo. "We had a threat of a hack of a movie being stolen. We decided to take it seriously but not react in the manner in which the person who was threatening us had required."

    Iger told ABC employees during a town hall meeting hackers claimed to have stolen one of its films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The alleged cybercriminals threatened to release the movie in segments unless Disney paid a ransom via bit coin.

    Nothing has happened since the "hackers" made their demands, Iger added to Yahoo.

    Disney did not respond to CNBC's request for additional comment.

