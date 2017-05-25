Disney CEO Bob Iger: We weren't actually hacked

Disney CEO Bob Iger says a threat that hackers had stolen a Disney movie was probably false.

"To our knowledge we were not hacked," he told Yahoo. "We had a threat of a hack of a movie being stolen. We decided to take it seriously but not react in the manner in which the person who was threatening us had required."

Iger told ABC employees during a town hall meeting hackers claimed to have stolen one of its films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The alleged cybercriminals threatened to release the movie in segments unless Disney paid a ransom via bit coin.

Nothing has happened since the "hackers" made their demands, Iger added to Yahoo.

Disney did not respond to CNBC's request for additional comment.