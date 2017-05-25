Hurricane season prep: Here's what should be in your 'go bag'

What key personal and financial documents should you bring with you in an evacuation? With hurricane season starting June 1, it's smart to have a plan in place.

Priority in an evacuation should be given to your own safety, said certified financial planner Ann Coulson, an assistant professor at Kansas State University's Institute of Personal Financial Planning. While it can help to bring with you harder-to-replace documents (like birth certificates) or ones that can help in the aftermath of a storm (such as your insurance policy), tracking those down shouldn't delay evacuating.

"A lot depends on time," she said. "Their lives should come first."

Ideally, consumers should have important documents already gathered and stored in a watertight, fire-protected safe as part of a disaster preparedness plan. You might consider making electronic copies that can be uploaded to secure cloud storage service, in the event you are not allowed to return to your home after a storm.

Based on recommended lists from the Red Cross, the Insurance Information Institute and ASPCA, here's some of the documentation that would be good to bring with you, if possible, in an evacuation: