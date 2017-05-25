Chinese investors are looking to Florida Wednesday, 24 May 2017 | 10:00 PM ET | 02:28

Despite tight capital control measures from Beijing, Miami is emerging as a cheaper buying destination in the U.S. for Chinese investors, Peggy Fucci, CEO of real estate broker OneWorld properties told "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

The city has remained a hot property for mainland investors even as Chinese regulators fined prominent brokerages Citic Securities, Haitong Securities, and Guosen Securities this week as a part of long-term capital control efforts in the country.

"I don't think that's going to stop the investment," Fucci said, referring to Beijing's efforts of cleaning up China's financial sector. "I think that the U.S. real estate will continue to be that safe haven and that the Chinese will always look into it."