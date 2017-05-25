How a prodigy built a billion-dollar empire from age 14

For eight years Zalik ran MicroTech Information Systems out of Auburn, Alabama. Like many tech success stories, Zalik was so successful so soon, he eventually dropped out of Auburn. In 1996 he sold the company, moved to Atlanta and founded two more companies — Phoenix and Outweb — using the MicroTech sale proceeds, which numbered "in the millions," Zalik told Bloomberg last year. (He actually first invested the proceeds in commercial real estate, a well-timed bet, before founding the additional companies.)

Atlanta-based Zalik is currently running his fourth successful business, mobile credit start-up GreenSky, which is partnering with banks to streamline the process of obtaining loans. The start-up raised money last year at a valuation of $3.6 billion and was No. 17 on the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

As a tech founder and CEO who has had success through several decades, Zalik, now 43, has some advice for entrepreneurs setting out on their business journeys. Here is what was most important to Zalik as he founded companies in his teens, 20s and 30s.