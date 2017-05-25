How a prodigy built a billion-dollar empire from age 14

David Zalik has had numerous successes in his professional career, starting at a young age.
Zalik, a math whiz, bypassed high school and began attending college at Auburn University — also Apple CEO Tim Cook's alma mater — at age 14. (He actually began taking courses at Auburn at 12 after scoring off the charts on a standardized test.) Following in his father's footsteps, Zalik studied mathematics and launched his first business, MicroTech Information Systems, while a freshman in college. MicroTech assembled computers and sold them to students. The business took off, and Zalik expanded, selling refurbished computers to corporations and eventually offering software as well.