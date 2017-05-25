As bitcoin prices soar, messaging app Kik launches cryptocurrency payment service

Messaging app Kik announced Thursday it will use cryptocurrency tokens as the primary transaction currency on the platform.

The announcement comes as bitcoin and other so-called decentralized currencies are riding a fresh wave of interest. Bitcoin prices hit a record level of $2,500 on Wednesday — a 150 percent surge this year.

Using messaging apps for activities like listening to music, ordering food or making payments is already popular in Asia, where WeChat is a dominant app for sending messages on mobile phones. The new program means that Kik can now use an internationalized currency for many transactions.

In the competitive world of technology, that's no small accomplishment.