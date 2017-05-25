    ×

    Europe News

    Macron asks Trump not to take 'hasty decision' on climate change

    Peter Dejong | AFP | Getty Images

    The newly elected French President has chosen pragmatism as a way to overcome divergences with the U.S. administration.

    France President Emmanuel Macron told reporters he had a "very frank" discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump, following a meeting at the U.S. embassy in Brussels.

    "We discussed all subjects with President Trump. We had a long discussion, which was very frank," Macron told reporters in Brussels.

    "In the center of the discussion was pragamtism. We don't necessarily interpret things in the same way, but we were able to speak very frankly," he added.

    The two leaders, who had a somewhat quick handshake at the start of their meeting, discussed issues such as terrorism and climate change. Macron told reporters that it was important that the U.S. would not take a "hasty decision" and withdraw their support for the Paris Climate agreement, which aims to reduce greenhouse gases emissions.

    When asked about President Trump's personality, Macron said: "It's not for me to make any physiologic comments. I met an effective and open partner."

    Europe needs to be more ambitious

    rench President Emmanuel Macron (L) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pose during their meeting at the European Commission headquarters.
    Aurore Belot | AFP | Getty Images
    rench President Emmanuel Macron (L) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pose during their meeting at the European Commission headquarters.

    President Macron has asked Europe to be more ambitious and think long-term.

    Shortly after his meeting with Trump, Macron was also received by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

    "We have to work together, we have to be more ambitious," Macron told reporters in Brussels. "Europe has to be more ambitious, in the euro area in particular," he said.

    Macron believes that it is "vital" for the EU to offer a long-term vision and move towards great conversion.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.