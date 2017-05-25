Macron asks Trump not to take 'hasty decision' on climate change

The newly elected French President has chosen pragmatism as a way to overcome divergences with the U.S. administration.

France President Emmanuel Macron told reporters he had a "very frank" discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump, following a meeting at the U.S. embassy in Brussels.

"We discussed all subjects with President Trump. We had a long discussion, which was very frank," Macron told reporters in Brussels.

"In the center of the discussion was pragamtism . We don't necessarily interpret things in the same way, but we were able to speak very frankly," he added.

The two leaders, who had a somewhat quick handshake at the start of their meeting, discussed issues such as terrorism and climate change. Macron told reporters that it was important that the U.S. would not take a "hasty decision" and withdraw their support for the Paris Climate agreement, which aims to reduce greenhouse gases emissions.

When asked about President Trump's personality, Macron said: "It's not for me to make any physiologic comments. I met an effective and open partner."