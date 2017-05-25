"The greatest successes come from having the freedom to fail," says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, during his commencement speech delivered at Harvard University on Thursday. It's a luxury he himself was afforded, but too many are not. That's why billionaires like him should pay for a financial safety net that allows everyone to find their purpose, he says.

"If I had to support my family growing up instead of having time to code, if I didn't know I'd be fine if Facebook didn't work out, I wouldn't be standing here today," says Zuckerberg, whose family was financially comfortable thanks to his father's career as a dentist.

"If we're honest, we all know how much luck we've had," he says to the Ivy League school's 366th graduating class.

The tech titan experimented often as a teenager and student.

"An entrepreneurial culture thrives when it's easy to try lots of new ideas. Facebook wasn't the first thing I built," he says. "I also built games, chat systems, study tools and music players.

"I'm not alone," continues Zuckerberg. "J.K. Rowling got rejected 12 times before publishing Harry Potter. Even Beyoncé had to make hundreds of songs to get 'Halo.'