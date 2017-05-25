Oil price decline after OPEC output cut extension an 'overreaction': Analyst

There may still be upside for crude oil prices even if the market appears to be let down by a production cut extension by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a Wood Mackenzie analyst said Friday.

On Thursday, OPEC announced it would extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018, after November's landmark deal failed to clear a global supply overhang.

The market was disappointed, sending prices nearly 5 percent lower as investors were anticipating deeper cuts.

"This is a bit of an overreaction. Markets are heading towards more rebalancing in Q3 and Q4 of this year ," said Wood Mackenzie's research director for Asia refining, Sushant Gupta.