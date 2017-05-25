    ×

    Oil

    Oil price decline after OPEC output cut extension an 'overreaction': Analyst

    There may still be upside for crude oil prices even if the market appears to be let down by a production cut extension by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a Wood Mackenzie analyst said Friday.

    On Thursday, OPEC announced it would extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018, after November's landmark deal failed to clear a global supply overhang.

    The market was disappointed, sending prices nearly 5 percent lower as investors were anticipating deeper cuts.

    "This is a bit of an overreaction. Markets are heading towards more rebalancing in Q3 and Q4 of this year ," said Wood Mackenzie's research director for Asia refining, Sushant Gupta.

    A laborer works at the Nahr Bin Umar oil field, southeast of Baghdad, Iraq.
    Crude oil futures were flat on Friday morning in Asia with U.S. West Texas Intermediate and European Brent both little changed around $48.90 and $51.45 a barrel respectively.

    After OPEC's production cuts, Wood Mackenzie expects global supply to increase about 200,000 barrels per day while demand grows at 1.3 million barrels per day.

    "There (will be) a meaningful drawdown in inventories," said Gupta.

    Where oil prices are going
    Oil prices will likely be lifted in the last two quarters of 2017, he added.

    Wood Mackenzie expects international Brent to average $55 a barrel this year.

