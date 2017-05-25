    ×

    OPEC, Trump visit set to dominate on Wall Street; earnings eyed

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a strong higher open on Thursday as oil producing nations meet to extend a deal concerning production.

    The leading oil ministers and representatives from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are meeting in Vienna, to discuss the state of the oil market and how to tackle global glut concerns currently facing the market.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Getty Images
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Many market-watchers are waiting eagerly to see if the leading producers will extend their current output cut deal, which was initially penciled in for six months, ending this June.

    In morning trade, crude prices were initially strong gains before coming under pressure. U.S. crude was trading lower at $51.05 a barrel, while Brent hovered around $53.71 at 5.35 a.m. ET.

    On Thursday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are due to speak at separate engagements. This comes after the U.S. central bank released minutes from its May meeting Wednesday, which showed that Fed officials seemed to be in sync with how they hope to reduce their $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

    Fed watchers have showed concern that if the process of unwinding the balance sheet isn't done correctly, this could not only be disruptive but also drive rates up unexpectedly. Analysts are currently pricing in the next rate hike to take place at the Fed's next meeting in June.

    Sticking with the U.S., investors will also be keeping a watchful eye on Donald Trump's first trip abroad as President, as the U.S. leader continues his visit through Europe on Thursday, meeting EU and NATO leaders in Brussels. During this visit, Trump is expected to discuss topics such as defense and environmental issues.

    On the earnings front, Abercrombie and Fitch, GameStop, Best Buy, Costco, and Royal Bank of Canada are some of the big names reporting.

    Elsewhere, jobless claims and advance economic indicators are set to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET on Thursday. The Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Survey is also due out at 11.00 a.m. ET.

    Overseas, bourses in Europe were trading slightly higher in morning trade, while markets in the Asia-Pacific region finished their trading session in positive territory. On Wednesday, U.S. equities finished higher, following the release of the Fed minutes.

    CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

