Rise of machines will ‘lead to more opportunities, rather than less'

WUZHEN, CHINA -- With computers stronger than ever and robots popping up on factory assembly lines, it's no surprise that people are wondering if machines will someday replace humans. But it's nothing to be afraid of, Google executives say.



That's because innovations will make the world better and more efficient, freeing people up to pursue more creative, interesting things.

"Some jobs are displaced, but equally new jobs are also created each time a new technology comes along," Dave Silver, a lead programmer of a powerful Google computer, AlphaGo, told CNBC. "There will be big change … but it's something I'm optimistic will actually lead to more opportunities, rather than less."



Google has made a big push with artificial intelligence, with its machine, AlphaGo, as the most visible success thus far. The computer has already beat twice this week Ke Jie, a 19 year old and the world's best player of Go, an ancient Chinese board game.

Teaching computers to master the game has long been considered a holy grail for scientists given the complexity – there are more possible configurations of the board than atoms in the universe.

And AlphaGo's ability to beat the best human masters is something that happened about a decade sooner than experts anticipated.