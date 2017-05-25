Rubber Hits the Road on the New Season of CNBC's 'Jay Leno's Garage' Premiering Wednesday, June 28th

Brace Yourself for a Two-Hour Season Premiere; Back-to-Back New Episodes at 9PM & 10PM ET

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — May 25, 2017 — This summer, take the ride of your life with legendary comedian and "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno. With 16 all-new episodes, season three of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" kicks off on Wednesday, June 28th with back-to-back episodes at 9PM & 10PM ET . From monster trucks and car chases to roller coasters and a giant hot dog car, Jay is all in for fun.

Celebrity guests this season include President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, Ted Koppel, Wanda Sykes, Michael Strahan, Brad Garrett, Josh Duhamel, J. B. Smoove, among others.

"Jay Leno's Garage" #301 - Made In America

Premieres Wednesday, June 28th at 9PM ET/ 8PM PT

The season premiere celebrates cars built in America, by Americans, using all American parts. Jay heads to President George W. Bush's ranch to ask all about his famous Ford pickup, then he challenges Wanda Sykes to a race for the ages…in a minivan, takes a ride with Mike and Molly star Billy Gardell, and gets his feathers ruffled by comedian Gabriel Iglesias' Smokey and the Bandit Trans-Am. And, throughout, he celebrates the hard work, ingenuity, and diversity of the American spirit.

"Jay Leno's Garage" #302 - Larger Than Life

Premieres Wednesday, June 28th at 10PM ET/ 9PM PT

In this episode, Jay Leno answers the age-old question: is bigger really better? He heads to Las Vegas to cruise around with larger-than-life comedian Brad Garrett, goes on an adventure in J.B. Smoove's boat-sized Lincoln, works up an appetite in a giant hot dog car, heads out on a training mission with the Marines and their enormous V-22 Osprey, and even finds that driving a VW bug is exciting if it's 40% bigger. And, through it all… he'll find out if size does really matter.

"Jay Leno's Garage" explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.

"Jay Leno's Garage" is produced by Original Productions, a FremantleMedia Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Jay Leno, Sarah Whalen, and Jeff Bumgarner as executive producers. Abby Schwarzwalder serves as co-executive producer for the series. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

