Sears just surprised Wall Street with a narrower-than-expected loss; shares climb 6%

Sears reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss on Thursday, sending shares of the stock climbing in premarket trading.



But revenue and same-store sales continued to decline at a double-digit pace.

Here's what the company reported vs. what the Street was expecting:

Earnings per share: an adjusted loss of $2.15 vs. an expected loss of $3.05, according to two Thomson Reuters analysts who continue to cover the company

Revenue: $4.3 billion vs. a Thomson Reuters forecast for $4.05 billion

Same-store sales: an 11.9 percent decline vs. a FactSet estimate for a decline of 12 percent

Shares of Sears' stock were climbing higher by about 6.5 percent Thursday morning.

Net income attributable to Sears' shareholders was $244 million, or $2.28 per share, compared with a loss of $471 million, or $4.41 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for significant items, Sears reported a net loss of $230 million, or a loss of $2.15 per share, compared to a net loss of $199 million, or a loss of $1.86 per share, one year ago. A survey of two analysts by Thomson Reuters had forecast an adjusted loss of $3.05 a share.

Meanwhile, Sears' total sales declined 20.3 percent, to $4.30 billion, coming in slightly higher than what analysts were anticipating.

"While this was certainly a challenging quarter for our Company, it was also one that clearly demonstrated our commitment to return Sears Holdings to solid financial footing," CEO Eddie Lampert said in a statement. "We recognize that we need to accelerate our efforts to improve our operational performance and are moving decisively with our $1.25 billion restructuring program."

Sears' U.S. stores saw their same-store sales drop 12.4 percent, while at Kmart stores they fell 11.2 percent during the first quarter. Overall, Sears comparable sales fell 11.9 percent — a narrower decline that what Wall Street was expecting.

"We continue to evaluate ways to improve our financial position by unlocking value from our

asset base, including our Kenmore and DieHard Brands, as well as our Home Services and Auto

Centers businesses," Sears Chief Financial Officer Rob Riecker said in a statement.

"We will continue to closely evaluate the stores where a clear path to return to profitability is not in sight. We are determined to take necessary actions to improve the performance of Sears Holdings and will leverage our lease optionality to reconfigure our stores and reduce capital obligations."

Earlier this week, Sears inked a deal to extend a portion of a $500 million secured loan facility and annuitize $515 million of its pension obligations. The retailer said it's now targeting a reduction in its outstanding debt and pension obligations of $1.5 billion this fiscal year.