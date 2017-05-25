    ×

    Earnings

    Sears just surprised Wall Street with a narrower-than-expected loss; shares climb 6%

    • Earnings per share: an adjusted loss of $2.15 vs. an expected loss of $3.05, according to two Thomson Reuters analysts who continue to cover the company
    • Revenue: $4.3 billion vs. a Thomson Reuters forecast for $4.05 billion
    • Same-store sales: an 11.9 percent decline vs. a FactSet estimate for a decline of 12 percent
    People walk by a Sears store in a nearly-empty Westfield Meriden shopping mall on March 28, 2017 in Meriden, Connecticut.
    Getty Images
    People walk by a Sears store in a nearly-empty Westfield Meriden shopping mall on March 28, 2017 in Meriden, Connecticut.

    Sears reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss on Thursday, sending shares of the stock climbing in premarket trading.

    But revenue and same-store sales continued to decline at a double-digit pace.

    Here's what the company reported vs. what the Street was expecting:

    • Earnings per share: an adjusted loss of $2.15 vs. an expected loss of $3.05, according to two Thomson Reuters analysts who continue to cover the company
    • Revenue: $4.3 billion vs. a Thomson Reuters forecast for $4.05 billion
    • Same-store sales: an 11.9 percent decline vs. a FactSet estimate for a decline of 12 percent

    Shares of Sears' stock were climbing higher by about 6.5 percent Thursday morning.

    Net income attributable to Sears' shareholders was $244 million, or $2.28 per share, compared with a loss of $471 million, or $4.41 per share, a year earlier.

    Adjusted for significant items, Sears reported a net loss of $230 million, or a loss of $2.15 per share, compared to a net loss of $199 million, or a loss of $1.86 per share, one year ago. A survey of two analysts by Thomson Reuters had forecast an adjusted loss of $3.05 a share.

    Meanwhile, Sears' total sales declined 20.3 percent, to $4.30 billion, coming in slightly higher than what analysts were anticipating.

    "While this was certainly a challenging quarter for our Company, it was also one that clearly demonstrated our commitment to return Sears Holdings to solid financial footing," CEO Eddie Lampert said in a statement. "We recognize that we need to accelerate our efforts to improve our operational performance and are moving decisively with our $1.25 billion restructuring program."

    Sears' U.S. stores saw their same-store sales drop 12.4 percent, while at Kmart stores they fell 11.2 percent during the first quarter. Overall, Sears comparable sales fell 11.9 percent — a narrower decline that what Wall Street was expecting.

    "We continue to evaluate ways to improve our financial position by unlocking value from our
    asset base, including our Kenmore and DieHard Brands, as well as our Home Services and Auto
    Centers businesses," Sears Chief Financial Officer Rob Riecker said in a statement.

    "We will continue to closely evaluate the stores where a clear path to return to profitability is not in sight. We are determined to take necessary actions to improve the performance of Sears Holdings and will leverage our lease optionality to reconfigure our stores and reduce capital obligations."

    Earlier this week, Sears inked a deal to extend a portion of a $500 million secured loan facility and annuitize $515 million of its pension obligations. The retailer said it's now targeting a reduction in its outstanding debt and pension obligations of $1.5 billion this fiscal year.

    Sears Holdings annual sales for 2008-2017

    Source: FactSet; 2008-2016 actual; 2017 estimate (in millions)

    Sears ended the fourth quarter with $286 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $238 million a year earlier. It had no short-term borrowings. However, the company's total long-term debt, including capital lease obligations, was $4.2 billion. That compares with $2.2 billion a year earlier.

    Meanwhile, Sears hasn't reported positive cash flow from operations since 2010.

    Sears' deteriorating financial conditions forced it to disclose in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in March that there was "substantial doubt" about its ability to "continue as a going concern."

    The statement spooked investors and reignited fears that a bankruptcy was imminent. Sears countered by saying it remained focused on trying to improve its business, and stated the language was simply its effort to adhere to regulatory standards.

    Sears has been shuttering stores, selling off assets like its Craftsman brand and borrowing money from CEO Eddie Lampert — what's seen as a last-ditch effort to survive. Cash injections from Lampert's hedge fund, ESL Investments, and his heavy ownership of Sears' unsecured debt helped convince some investors that the company would avoid filing Chapter 11 this year.

    But the bankruptcy chatter continues, and Lampert, who's often more reserved, has been increasingly vocal and defensive of late.

    "I feel like we're ahead of J.C. Penney, we're ahead of Macy's, we're ahead of Target, in some aspects of where the world is going," Lampert said in a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune.

    Lampert has also called out Sears' vendors directly, saying the retailer "has nothing to be embarrassed about" with those partnerships. Despite Lampert's efforts, vendors have told Reuters they are doubling down on defensive measures — such as reducing shipments and asking for better payment terms — to protect against the risk of nonpayment as Sears warns about its finances.

    As of Wednesday's close, Sears stock has fallen more than 19 percent for the year-to-date period and is down about 40 percent over the past 12 months.

    SHLD 12-month performance 

    Source: FactSet

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TGT
    ---
    M
    ---
    JCP
    ---
    SHLD
    ---